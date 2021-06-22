Welcome to

ESA Vision

Europe must have the ambition to have a space programme and a space agency that is world-class and is leading. On 1 March 2021, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher took office and presented Agenda 2025. Working with the ESA Member States, ESA defined the Agenda, which for the next four years, puts ESA and puts space on track in order to be among the top space agencies in the world.
Video

Agenda 2025 will bring European space to the next level

To meet our ambitions for a green, digital, safe and inclusive Europe and world, we need to accelerate the use of space in Europe.
Josef Aschbacher
ESA Director General

Europe and Space

Jobs

230 000

Upstream revenues (35% of global market)

€9 Billion

Downstream revenues (25% of global market)

€70 Billion

22 ESA Member States
27 EU Member States
16% of global space public funding

Agenda 2025 defines five immediate priorities as well as the vision for the next four years. The first priority is to strengthen ESA–EU relations. ESA will closely work with the European Commission to develop a joint ambition for space in Europe and to implement space programmes for European citizens. The European Commission provides important political leadership to space activities including initiating and funding flagships addressing societal needs such as Copernicus and Galileo, which work extremely well.

Secondly, we have huge opportunities in commercialisation. In 2040, the market of space, or the space economy is about US $1 trillion, according to external estimates. Can Europe afford not to participate? Of course we cannot. European space companies should be among the biggest and best space companies, strongly contributing to a greener and more digital economic recovery.

Third, we have to make sure that space is serving European security for citizens. This is fundamental. In meteorology, we have weather forecasts that are important for the security of people, or for every single citizen; the Galileo signals, again very important for security. We have to see what we can do in security together with our Member States.

Fourth, in space transportation as well as in space exploration we have programmatic challenges ahead of us which we need to address. We need to progress in both fields and develop crucial technology and capabilities to make sure Europe does not lose its edge in space.

And we have to make ESA ready to do all that. That means we have to organise our processes internally with our Member States to make sure that we are dynamic, responsive and ready for the challenges of the future to be among the top space agencies in the world in the next decade.

But we must act now and accelerate the use of space in Europe. ESA proposes three accelerators to unite European space actors to collectively put their strengths and excellence to work to solve crises on Earth caused by natural or human-made disasters: “Rapid, resilient crisis response”, “Space for a green future” and “Protection of space assets” will make the difference when dealing with climate change and geopolitical instabilities.

Accelerate use of space
ESA–EU relations

Relations between ESA and the EU are fundamental for ESA, but also for space in Europe.
22.06.2021

Watch the signing of the FFPA

The Financial Framework Partnership Agreement was signed on 22 June.

22.06.2021

The Financial Framework Partnership Agreement

The Financial Framework Partnership Agreement (FFPA) was officially signed on 22 June 2021, marking the end of an intense negotiation period. Read the ESA press release on the occasion of its signature.

Programme challenges

Commercial space activities are growing quickly. New Space approaches have led to smaller, narrowly focused satellites and reduced launch costs. To benefit from the growing space economy in Europe, ESA has committed itself be more forceful, more dynamic and faster to interact with start-ups and companies to help them to succeed.
15.10.2021

Ariane 6 development: progress on all fronts

These are exciting days at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and throughout several sites in ESA Member States as the development of Ariane 6 enters its final phase.

13.10.2021

Europe delivers module for first astronaut mission to the Moon

The second European Service Module for NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way to USA. It is the last stopover on Earth before this made-in-Europe powerhouse takes the first astronauts around the Moon on the Artemis II mission.

Space for Safety and Security

Europe must address new domains in safety and security to make sure that our space programmes continue to be at the service of all citizens.
14.10.2021

European agencies team up for cyber resilience

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Defence Agency (EDA) today agreed to further deepen their already close cooperation around cyber-resilience, aiming to strengthen Europe’s capacity to protect systems and networks critical for space.
11.10.2021

Scaling up ESA’s asteroid facilities

The new heart of ESA’s Planetary Defence Office was inaugurated today, heralding a new chapter in the Agency’s work to protect Earth from dangerous near-Earth objects, aka asteroids.

ESA transformation

ESA as an organisation must adapt to be ready for new challenges ahead. Together we have to become more responsive, faster, and more dynamic to implement this vision. We must do this in a way that includes all sectors of society and respects the resources of our planet.
02.07.2021

An Agency for the future

We need to organise our processes internally with our Member States to make sure that we are ready for thechallenges of the future. We want to ensure that ESA will be among the top space agencies in the world inthe next decade.
02.07.2021

Diversity and Inclusion

ESA in 2025 will be a greener, younger and more diverse organisation. Women will be better represented in our staff, including at management level. ESA shall become a model for the space community and beyond.

Commercialisation

In Europe, ESA has the unique ability to implement, together with industry, complex and ambitious space missions and programmes on an equal footing with other leading space agencies worldwide. ESA Agenda 2025 commits to ensure that this ESA strength and value is further reinforced.
20.10.2021

Meet the winners of two ESA competitions at the IAC 2021

Ten start-up companies and SMEs secured the top places in ESA’s 2020 start-up competition and the Agency’s 2021 Global Space Markets Challenge.
13.10.2021

Putting Earth observation into ‘the market perspective’

With a boom in the global market for Earth observation information and data products, participants at this year’s Φ-week conference have been digging deep into the ‘market perspective’.